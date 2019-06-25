County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:13 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated the report of a scam call at 1420 N. Kuther Road, in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-4:12 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a report of threats or harassment at 10650 Schenk Road, in Washington Township.

Crashes

TUESDAY

-11:02 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to River Road at South Vandemark Road, in Orange Township, on the report of a property damage crash.

-5:43 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Anna Fire Department, and Deputies responded to mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 regarding a crash with injuries.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:50 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police Chief investigated a complaint at 204 W. State St., in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-5 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police Chief investigated a report of a possible scam at 206 S. Mill St., in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of South Main Street, in McLean Township.

-11:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to an undisclosed address in Auglaize County for a medical call.

-1:21 a.m.: medical. Versailles Life Squad and Russia Fire Department responded to the 100-block of First Street, in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-10:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400-block of East South Street, in Dinsmore Township.

-5:31 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000-block of Thurman Drive, in McLean Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

