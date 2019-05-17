Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 16

FRAUD: A report of fraud was filed by a resident in the 900 block of S. Johnson Road, Newton Twp.

May 17

PURSUIT: Deputies responded to the area of State Route 55 and Kessler Frederick Rd. in reference to a pursuit Troy PD was involved in. After finding a crashed suspect vehicle empty, deputies drove along Monroe Concord Rd. looking for any suspects. Deputies found a man sprawled out in the yard of 5600 Monroe Concord, and detained the individual. After running the individuals information through dispatch, it was found that the individual had an active warrant. Dispatch then confirmed the warrant, and the individual was then arrested and transported to the Miami County Jail. The suspect’s name has not been released.