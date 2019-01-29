Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 26

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation on State Route 41 and Myers Road. After investigation the driver, Gregory Odell, 50, of Covington, was arrested for Speed, OVI and Child Endangering.

Jan. 27

PROPERTY DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 9300 block and met with the reporting party in reference his property being damaged by small BB projectiles. He advised he did not know when the damaged occurred, but said he had already called a week prior when he noticed a BB in his window pane and the broken window. He did not want a report at that time. Today, he discovered another window damaged and several holes in his siding consistent with multiple BB projectiles from a BB gun. The damage was on the south side of his residence. He did not accuse anyone but confirmed there were children next door.

The deputy spoke with next-door neighbor at his residence. The deputy informed him of the damage reported and what appeared to have caused that damage. The neighbor confirmed his son has a BB gun and conceded the BB projectiles may have come form his son’s gun. He was remorseful and informed the deputy he would make contact with the reporting party to possibly resolve the issue.

UNSECURED LOAD: A deputy responded to the Troy-Urbana and State Route 589 intersection in Lostcreek Twp. in reference to a two vehicle accident without injury.

The deputy spoke with Wade Wilhelm who was sitting in a gray Lexus SUV. There was visible damage to the front grill and hood of the vehicle. He advised he was traveling north on State Route 589 near Troy Urbana Rd. At the same time a blue Ford Explorer truck passed his location traveling south. When the truck passed him a piece of drywall flew out of the truck bed and struck his vehicle.

The deputy spoke with the driver on the Ford Explorer truck, identified as Darren Mangen. Darren. He confirmed Wade’s story and advised the drywall was strapped down at one time. He believes the strap came loose and fell off. The deputy observed several additional pieces of drywall in the truck bed with no tie downs or straps. Statements were collected from both parties and Darren was cited with unsecured load.

Jan. 28

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a fraud complaint in the 1300 block of Children’s Home Road, Casstown.

‘BUS’TED: A deputy was dispatched on a reckless operation of a motor vehicle complaint. The Troy City Schools Transportation Dept. advised of a vehicle that ran the active red lights on a school bus. The suspect vehicle and driver were located and cited for the violation.

Jan. 29

JAIL: Rashawn Williams, 30, of Lima, an inmate at the Incarceration Facility, was charged with possession of a deadly weapon while under detention from an incident on Jan. 23