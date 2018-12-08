Miami County’s Most Wanted

Heather M. Brown

Last known address: Troy

Date of birth: 05/10/90

Height: 5’4

Weight: 175

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Aggravated possession of drugs

Lisa R. Colston

Last known address: Troy

Date of birth: 10/18/79

Height: 5’7

Weight: 135

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Red

Wanted for: Possession of drugs

Ty A. Hess

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 01/13/60

Height: 5’11

Weight: 140

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Possession of drugs x 3

Ashley D. Kline

Last known address: Ludlow Falls

Date of birth: 12/20/85

Height: 5’2

Weight: 113

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Possession of drugs

Austin C. Malone

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 06/27/94

Height: 5’7

Weight: 125

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Theft, misuse of credit card

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.