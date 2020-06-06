Long-time Piqua resident, Pioneer Electric employee wins national award

MIAMI VALLEY — Pioneer’s Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Nanci McMaken of Piqua was awarded the LaBerge Award for Excellence in Strategic Communication.

The LaBerge award, administered by the Council of Rural Electric Communicators and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, recognizes one electric cooperative communicator throughout the country who demonstrates excellence, influence, and impact in co-op communications, both as a practitioner and contributor across the network.

“I’m honored to have been nominated and selected for the 2020 LaBerge award. It will certainly stand as a highlight in my career,” said McMaken, who has worked in communications at Pioneer for nearly four decades.

LaBerge award judges praised McMaken as “clearly a forward-thinking leader in the communications role at her cooperative and among her peers” and for having a “seat at the table at her cooperative, influencing decisions made with a rational approach using her expertise and member research to make recommendations.”

“Today our communicators’ effectiveness is more important than ever,” said Ron Salyer, Pioneer’s president and CEO. “This award highlights people like Nanci who are on top of their game and inspires others to follow her example.”

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.

