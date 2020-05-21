Kathy Henne: Deal or no deal

As it always has been, in any kind of market or economy, buyers will find the best deals while looking at homes that are less than perfect. While stretching your home-buying dollar is priority number one, keep the following features in mind when determining a home’s potential.

While you’ve heard it a million times, I would be remiss not to mention “location, location, location.” Just remember that you get the best deal by buying the worst property in a fantastic neighborhood, instead of buying the best home in a less desirable community.

Also pay attention to the age of the home. If you’re looking at something over 50 years old, don’t be surprised by issues with outdated wiring and plumbing, or problems with the roof.

As far as a home’s basic design goes, look for three things: a livable floor plan, plenty of natural light, and ample storage space. If you’ve got to move walls, you’re going to have to invest a sizable amount in renovation. And you can never have enough closet and storage space in a home. Adding on storage is never cheap, so seek out homes with plenty of it already built in.

Begin by consulting your agent and creating a check list of the features you’d most like to have, but always be prepared to compromise when the right deal comes along.

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

