Piqua urgent care center opens to community

PIQUA– Premier Health will open its newest urgent care location in Piqua. The site is part of a larger rollout, which now includes nine locations throughout Southwest Ohio.

The Premier Health Urgent Care in Piqua, located inside the Outpatient Care Center North Premier Health building at 280 Looney Rd., officially opened to patients on Monday, May 18.

The urgent care location will handle a variety of health care needs from minor illnesses such as sinus infections, earaches, allergies, and pink eye to injuries such as fractured bones. Providers will also be able to conduct school and sports physicals and administer vaccinations. Diagnostic testing for the flu, pregnancy, and strep can be done on-site, as well as X-rays.

Premier Health Urgent Care locations also offer many occupational health services such as initial injury and post-accident care, drug testing, employee sick care, and company-wide wellness biometric screenings.

The Piqua location will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week. Each Premier Health Urgent Care is staffed by local advanced practice providers, which are physician assistants and nurse practitioners who work under the close supervision of a physician.

Patients are able to register for an appointment time online or request a video visit. Patients can wait in the comfort of their own home up until the time of their appointment. Walk-in appointments will also be available through the convenient registration at self-check-in kiosks.

For more information on Premier Health Urgent Care, visit PremierUrgentCareOH.com.

For the Miami Valley Sunday News