Hobart Institute of Welding Technology earns Military Friendly designation

TROY – The Hobart Institute of Welding Technology announced recently that it has earned the 2020-2021 Military Friendly School designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey with 695 earning the designation.

The 2020 – 2021 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

Scott Mazzulla, president and CEO of Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, said, “Hobart Institute of Welding Technology is celebrating 90 years of educating welders (1930-2020). Throughout this time, we have been committed to training military veterans, dating back to 1945 when the Montgomery GI Bill offered educational benefits to help soldiers returning from World War II. Today, as it was back then, our military veteran graduates are highly skilled in welding and sought after by many employers. We take pride in the quality welding education we deliver to all our students.”

Military Friendly’s National Director Josh Rosen stated, “Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for the Military Community as a whole.” Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

For more information about Hobart Institute of Welding Technology’s programs, visit www.welding.org.