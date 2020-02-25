Kettering Health Network named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

KETTERING — Great Place to Work, a consulting firm, and Fortune have named Kettering Health Network one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.

The list is based on responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“We are honored and humbled to be named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For,” says Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network. “Our people shape our culture, and this recognition reflects their commitment to living our values and working together for the higher purpose of providing whole person health care in the communities we serve. Their passion and dedication to our mission is truly inspiring.”

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of nine hospitals, 12 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, Troy and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in undergraduate and graduate health science education. Sycamore is recognized as an IBM Watson Health™ 100 Top Hospital and Kettering is recognized as an IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital. For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.