Piqua Urgent Care Center announces opening

PIQUA– Premier Health will hold an open house for its newest urgent care location in Piqua. The site is part of a larger rollout, which now includes nine locations throughout Southwest Ohio.

The Premier Health Urgent Care in Piqua, located inside the Outpatient Care Center North Premier Health building at 280 N. Looney Rd., will have an open house on Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The urgent care is located directly off Interstate-75 on exit 82 and will officially open to patients on Monday, April 6.

The urgent care location will handle a variety of health care needs from minor illnesses such as sinus infections, earaches, allergies, and pink eye to injuries such as fractured bones. Providers will also be able to conduct school and sports physicals, as well as administer vaccinations. Diagnostic testing for the flu, pregnancy, and strep can be done on-site, as well as X-rays.

Premier Health Urgent care locations also offer many occupational health services such as initial injury and post-accident care.

The Piqua location will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week. Each Premier Health Urgent Care is staffed by local advanced practice providers, which are physician assistants and nurse practitioners who work under the close supervision of a physician.

Patients are able to register for an appointment time online and wait in the comfort of their own home up until the time of their appointment. Walk-in appointments will also be available through the convenient registration at self-check-in kiosks. Individuals who check-in on-site may leave to run errands while they wait for their time to arrive, and they will be alerted through mobile devices when their appointment is getting close so they don’t run the risk of losing their spot in line.

For more information on Premier Health Urgent Care, visit PremierUrgentCareOH.com.

