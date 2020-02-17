CareFlight adds fourth base of operations in Darke County

MIAMI VALLEY — The CareFlight Air & Mobile program is expanding to include a fourth base of operations in Versailles, in northeast Darke County.

The helicopter, to be housed at Midmark Corp.’s private hangar, will serve as CareFlight’s northwest base in the region and will begin responding to emergency calls from that location as early as late February. Once the program’s expansion is complete, CareFlight will have four bases of operation at Miami Valley Hospital, Lebanon-Warren County Airport, Urbana-Grimes Airport, and the Darke County Airport next to Midmark Corp.

“This will further enhance our health system’s rapid air transport capabilities across the northern Miami Valley,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “We are appreciative of the collaboration with Midmark Corp. and with public officials in Darke County who have made possible this expansion of life-saving services, as well as access to our Level 1 Trauma Center in Dayton and other advanced tertiary services.”

As Dayton’s first medical transport program, CareFlight has transported more than 70,000 patients since its start in 1983. CareFlight helicopters are the region’s fastest, traveling up to 180 mph, and serve a 150-mile radius, covering most of Ohio and parts of West Virginia, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana. CareFlight has the unique capability to transport two patients, plus the pilot and two certified flight nurses.

Midmark Corp. is the only clinical environmental design company that enables a better care experience for the medical, dental and animal health markets. John Baumann, president and CEO, stated, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Premier Health on this important initiative. Its goal to bring rapid response to emergency health care aligns well with our mission to improve the point of care experience between patients and caregivers, enabling better outcomes. We are thankful for the CareFlight team and the critical care services they provide to our community.”

Midmark hosts more than 200 visits annually by physicians, group health organizations, community health centers, and others who visit its experience center and production facilities for product training and education, facility design, and industry best-practice use of technology and equipment.

Miami Valley Hospital is Dayton’s most experienced Level I trauma center, with two direct access helipads.

