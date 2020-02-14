New ARKHOUSE Co. store opens in Troy

ARKHOUSE Co. is a quintessential small-town mercantile with modern flair in Troy, Ohio. Shoppers can find home goods, jewelry and accessories with uplifting, Christian messages, as well as gift bags and stationery products. Follow along with ARKHOUSE Co. on Instagram and Facebook.

TROY – ARKHOUSE Co., a quintessential small-town mercantile with modern flair, recently opened at 233 South Market Street in Troy. The new store will sell home goods, jewelry and accessories with uplifting, Christian messages. Gift wrap and stationery products will give shoppers a one-stop place to create a meaningful gift.

Owners Kevin and Jennifer Smith first opened the ARKHOUSE doors to customers as part of Ark & Echo, a collaborative storefront housing two businesses. The community has been supporters of ARKHOUSE since the store’s opening four years ago, and as the business has grown, the Smiths believe the time is right to open a storefront exclusively for ARKHOUSE Co.

“We have received amazing support from the local community at ArkHOUSE, and we are excited to invest in Troy again with this new stand-alone store,” said Kevin Smith, co-owner of ArkHOUSE Co. “There is so much growth in downtown Troy and along Market Street, and we are proud to be part of that in a new, bigger way while offering customers many of the same brands and products they’ve come to love.”

The new store will reflect Kevin and Jennifer’s classic American style in a space twice the size of the current location. ARKHOUSE Co. will collaborate with local makers and artists whenever possible, while also continuing to carry exclusive items like ARKHOUSE Co. candles and the MUDPIE Collection of home goods.

Kevin has designed the new retail space – which formerly housed United Way of Miami County – to embrace historic details like wooden floors uncovered during renovations. He’s complemented them with new elements like custom wood trim, moldings and furnishings that create a charming and modern experience for customers.

This husband-and-wife team has a successful business history in Troy as the creators of the original branding and retail space design of Ark & Echo. Kevin and Jennifer also introduced the store’s popular Acts of Random Kindness (ARKs) program, where patrons received a discount for a “scout’s honor” pledge to spread ARKs to others.

“We’ve always known we wanted our business to help share kindness in the community,” said co-owner Jennifer Smith. “Our tagline is ‘In this house, we do kindness.’ It’s important to us that kindness is central to our business, and we’re excited to expand that belief and practice at the new store.”

The current ARKHOUSE Co. portion of Ark & Echo will close by March 1, 2020.

Stand-alone store expands home goods, gifts offering on Market Street

For the Miami Valley Sunday News