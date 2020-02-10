Business briefs

Riverside EI Director serving on State Advisory Council

MIAMI COUNTY — Riverside Early Intervention Director Kathy Greenawalt-Cherry was recently appointed to the Early Intervention Services Advisory Council by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. In this role, Greenawalt-Cherry will participate in committee work that guides the path of Early Intervention services across Ohio for children ages 0-3 with developmental delays. Greenawalt-Cherry’s term began in January 2020 and continues through June 2023.

Early Intervention services are for children ages 0-3 with developmental delays. Through in-home or community-based services, Riverside’s Early Intervention team helps families stimulate development in communication skills, motor development, early learning skills and social-emotional development in children.

“Kathy’s knowledge in the field of Early Intervention is invaluable to families and children in Miami County,” said Brian Green, Riverside superintendent. “It will be exciting to see her use her 22 years of service at Riverside to advocate on behalf of families and children who benefit from Early Intervention services in Ohio.”

Greenawalt-Cherry is a licensed social worker (LSW) with certifications in Early Intervention. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University and a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from The University of Dayton.

Buckeye Insurance Group recognizes Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance

PIQUA — Buckeye Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, with locations in Covington, New Carlisle, Piqua, Tipp City and Troy, has achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2020.

As a Preferred Agency, Koverman Staley Dickerson demonstrates the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism and service to their customers. Buckeye is proud of their partnership with Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance and congratulates Joe Dickerson and his staff on achieving this honor.

Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Ohio, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in a three-state region.

Riverside receives 3-year accreditation

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, recently received a Three-Year Accreditation by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD). A Three-Year Accreditation is the highest level of certification that can be given to a county board of developmental disabilities and shows the organization’s extensive commitment to DODD standards. The accreditation survey was conducted by the Office of Provider Standards and Review within DODD, which is responsible for monitoring and oversight of all 88 of Ohio’s County Boards of Developmental Disabilities.

“Our accreditation process was designed to assist county boards in continuously improving the quality of their services and supports to individuals with disabilities. Your efforts are now acknowledged as being in substantial compliance with state accreditation standards,” said DODD Director Jeff Davis in the official letter of accreditation.

“We place a tremendous amount of importance on service excellence at Riverside,” said Riverside Superintendent Brian Green. “We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and humbled by the positive feedback we received. Our employees should be very proud of this achievement as it confirms our commitment to excellence in providing support and services to people in our community with developmental disabilities.”