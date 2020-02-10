Wayne Snyder earns Lifetime Achievement Award

TROY — Wayne Snyder, broker, Galbreath Realtors, Troy, has earned the Mary J. Pollock Achievement Award given by the Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS. This award seeks to recognize a member who has devoted their professional life to the improvement of the REALTOR® profession.

Snyder has been involved in the real estate industry for more than 50 years, is a recognized community leader and is active in the betterment of the Miami Valley community. He has served on various city and county committees that promote economic development and home ownership — all attributes that makes our city a great place to live and work. He is a dynamic, forward thinking business person.

As a broker/owner, Snyder always supports new agents and has helped launch many realtors’ careers. He treats everyone who walks through his door with kindness and respect.

He has served on various Midwestern Ohio REALTORS® committees, task forces and boards over the years. And, he was awarded Broker of the Year in 2016. Many agents have stepped up to leadership positions because of Snyder’s encouragement to become involved in the realtor association.

Real estate is more than brick, mortar and land. His sales represent homes of families and individuals who want to live in a community that offers excellent schools, safe neighborhoods, good dining, shopping and a clean environment.

Midwestern Ohio REALTORS would like to congratulate Wayne on receiving the Mary L. Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award.

