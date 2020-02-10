Bert Barnes named Realtor of the Year

TROY — Bert Barnes, Galbreath Realtors, Troy, has been named REALTOR® of the Year by the Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS®. This award is presented to an active REALTOR® who represents the outstanding attributes of the profession and who has made a real commitment to the real estate industry.

Barnes was licensed in 2002. She has chaired various committees within the association. Barnes was president of the Midwestern Ohio REALTORS® Board of Directors in 2017; and has been a voting director for the Ohio REALTORS Board of Directors since 2014. She currently serves on the WRIST MLS Board of Directors.

Barnes will be the first to tell you she has been blessed with many mentors throughout her real estate career who have taught her the value of customer service and instilled the importance of education and training, which she continues to pass on to the next generation of realtors. Her involvement in the association has been instrumental in starting various community outreach activities such as a REALTOR® Blood Drive with Community Blood Center and working with Habitat for Humanity groups.

She goes above and beyond for her clients; always working in their best interest. Barnes takes her clients from step 1 in the real estate transaction process to closing the deal. She promotes the value of using a REALTOR® by educating her clients on how important a REALTORS® skills and knowledge are in the home purchase process.

Midwestern Ohio REALTORS® would like to congratulate Bert Barnes on receiving the REALTOR® of the Year award.

