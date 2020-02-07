Buckeye Insurance Group recognizes Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance

PIQUA — Buckeye Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, with locations in Covington, New Carlisle, Piqua, Tipp City and Troy, has achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2020.

As a Preferred Agency, Koverman Staley Dickerson demonstrates the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism and service to their customers. Buckeye is proud of their partnership with Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance and congratulates Joe Dickerson and his staff on achieving this honor.

Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Ohio, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in a three-state region.