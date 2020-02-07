Edison State faculty member honored with Excellence in Teaching Awards

PIQUA — Edison State Community College faculty member Kerry Dowling of Troy has been named a recipient of the February 2020 Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from the Southwestern Ohio Council for High Education (SOCHE).

Edison State nominated award Dowling based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated excellence and awards received throughout the past academic year.

“We are so proud that Professor Kerry Dowling has been recognized as a Faculty Excellence Award winner through the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education,” said Edison State Provost Chris Spradlin. “Her valuable service to the College and excellence in the classroom make her worthy of this recognition.”

Kerry Dowling, instructor of Nursing, was nominated by Dr. Tony Human, Dean of Professional and Technical Studies, who stated, “Kerry is an exceptional faculty member who goes above and beyond to help her students be successful in the classroom. She is always striving to figure out how to be more innovative in helping her students learn and understand the course material. One example of Kerry’s dedication to students is the effort she made to develop Blackboard Collaborate study sessions so that students could participate in a study group during evening hours from home. Her efforts allowed them to avoid the challenges of getting a babysitter and driving to campus. The three adjectives that best describe Kerry are innovative, responsive, and caring.”

Dowling’s students echoed these sentiments.

“Mrs. Dowling is an awesome instructor who is always ready to help and teach us new things. She always has an open door and goes above and beyond to meet with us at any time to help us learn and be successful.”

“Mrs. Dowling is a wonderful example of intelligence and practical knowledge. She is down to earth and relatable. She gets to know each student and how they learn and what they are interested in.”

Dowling was among colleagues from SOCHE’s 22-member institutions honored including, the Air Force Institute of Technology, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Dayton, Wittenberg University, and Wright State University.

Formed in 1967, SOCHE is a regional consortium of 22 colleges and universities in southwest Ohio to promote educated, employed, and engaged citizens. SOCHE is the trusted and recognized regional leader for higher collaboration, working with colleges and universities to transform their communities and economies through the education, employment, and engagement of nearly 200,000 students in southwest Ohio. For more information about SOCHE, visit www.soche.org.

