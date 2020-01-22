Kettering Health Network makes key leadership changes

KETTERING – Kettering Health Network is making three key leadership changes.

Brenda Kuhn, RN, PhD, FACHE, CPHQ, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. She is responsible for working with physician and clinical leaders to align patient care across the network. Kuhn will continue to oversee the network’s quality initiatives. She most recently served as Kettering Health Network’s chief quality officer. Prior to that, she was the network’s chief nursing officer.

Jennifer Shull, MHA, BSN, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief nursing officer. She is responsible for working with nurses and other medical professionals to create and implement patient care strategies. Shull came to Kettering Health Network in 2017 as vice president of Patient Care and chief nursing officer at Fort Hamilton Hospital.

Paul Hoover, MBA, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Kettering Health Network. As the network and its services continue to expand, Hoover is responsible for creating growth strategies to achieve the network’s mission, manage strategic partnerships, and build relationships to support patient care. Hoover most recently served as network vice president of strategic development.

“These new and expanded roles with three of our finest leaders will help Kettering Health Network further achieve our goal of One Best Practice,” said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network. “One Best Practice ensures that when patients walk into Kettering Health Network facilities, they experience the same high standard of quality care and excellent service, no matter which location they visit.”

Hoover Kuhn Shull