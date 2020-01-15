Steve Staub elected to Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Board of Directors

TROY — The Hobart Institute of Welding Technology is proud to announce Steve Staub as the newest member of the Institute’s Board of Directors. The board elected Staub to serve at the November 2019 meeting.

Staub is the president of Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Dayton, a 2018 Manufacturing Business of the Year award recipient presented by the Dayton Business Journal. Staub’s commitment to manufacturing goes well beyond the Dayton region as Staub is a member of the Executive Committee of the National Association of Manufactures (NAM) in Washington D.C.

As a third generation in the manufacturing industry, Staub began his career working at his father’s tool and die shop at the age of 14. Staub’s passion for the manufacturing industry is evident with service on regional, state-wide and national boards promoting the manufacturing industry and STEM careers. Staub has presented to industry leaders, associations, schools, trade shows and at the White House promoting the manufacturing industry and workforce development.

“I am honored to be on the board of this outstanding organization with a history of providing an excellent education and tradition of training the world’s best welders,” said Staub.

“Steve is a much welcomed board member that provides an incredible insight locally and nationally into manufacturing that will benefit Hobart Institute in many ways,” said Hobart Institute’s President and CEO Scott Mazzulla. “We are very excited to have Steve as a member of our board. This prestigious school has had many incredible and dedicated board members over its time and Steve will continue that legacy.”

Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, dedicated to welding training and education excellence, is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit educational facility located at 400 Trade Square East, Troy, OH 45373.

Staub https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_Steve-Staub-Headshot-copy.jpg Staub