Winans opens new locations in Sidney, Dayton

MIAMI VALLEY — The Piqua-based Winans Chocolates + Coffees opened two new locations this week, one in Sidney and the other in Dayton.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees opened its doors at 1019 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, and 221 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton on Monday Jan. 13. This will be 19th and 20th locations of Winans.

“We have taken our time building out two great retail spaces, and the wait will be worth it,” said Winans’ owners Joe and Laurie Winans Reiser.

“Sidney has a rich and long family history for me,” Laurie said. “My mother, Jean Krukenberg, grew up in Sidney and attended Sidney High School. My grandfather, Karl, owned and operated Jerald’s Men’s Clothing store on the square for many years. My mom attended Ohio University, where she met and married Max Winans from Piqua. Max owned and operated Winans Bakery in Bellefontaine in the late 50s and then opened Winans Carriage House Candies in Piqua in 1961. He also had a chocolate shop on the square in Sidney for a few years in the mid-60’s.” The new Sidney store will boast a drive-thru window and an outdoor seating area.

Winans opened their first franchise store in Dayton in 2006 and will now be opening the company’s 20th store there as well. This will be the second franchise location owned and operated by Whitney Wedding, who also oversees the Winans shop at The Greene Town Center. The new downtown Dayton Winans is on the ground floor of a building in which between 500 and 600 employees of CareSource work but will be open to the entire community.

Winans is in its fourth generation of ownership and has built a reputation not only for their hand-crafted chocolates but also for their award-winning specialty coffee. Joe Reiser has built a good reputation with Central American coffee farmers, and because of those and other strong relationships, he imports very high-quality coffee beans from many areas of the world. The coffee is roasted in Piqua and sent to all stores once a week. “Freshness is the key to our product quality, and we are dedicated to that weekly freshness in both our chocolates and coffees,” Joe said.

Winans is excited to bring their quality products and extraordinary customer service to Sidney and downtown Dayton. “We have already received a warm welcome from these communities and look forward to growing our business here,” Joe said.

The Sidney Winans hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Dayton Winans hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.