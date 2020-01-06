Riverside superintendent to lead state committee

MIAMI COUNTY — Riverside/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Brian Green was recently elected to serve as president of the Superintendents Executive Committee (SEC) for 2020-2021, and began serving the two-year term on Jan. 1.

The SEC serves as a liaison between the superintendents of county boards of developmental disabilities, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) and the Ohio Association of County Boards (OACB). The group also guides discussion at the state level on topics relevant to serving people with developmental disabilities through the county board system established in 1967. Green’s position also includes serving a seat on OACB’s board.

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to represent them over these next two years,” Green said. “My approach to this role is to find ways to continuously improve services for people with developmental disabilities across the state, seeking collaboration among superintendents from all 88 counties. Though our job descriptions are similar, each superintendent has challenges unique to his or her county. I hope to find the commonalities in those challenges to bring change that is meaningful to the individuals and families we serve.”

