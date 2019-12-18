Certified nurse practitioner joins urology practice in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA – Brittany Clark, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Physician Network Urology in Wapakoneta.

A certified nurse practitioner, Clark specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of urological conditions. She is a member of the American Urological Association and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Clark earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and her Master of Science degree in nursing from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.

Kettering Health Network Urology-Wapakoneta is located at 1258 Bellefontaine Street in Wapakoneta. For more information or to make an appointment call 419-739-1980.

