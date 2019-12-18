Kathy Henne: The ball is in your court

Still waiting to jump off the fence and into homeownership? There are many aspects of today’s market that should make your decision easier. First of all, mortgage rates are still very low, which means you begin building equity even more quickly by paying less interest.

You’ll still find many loan programs helping to encourage buyers to become homeowners. Get the ball rolling with a discussion with your loan officer to find out exactly what loan programs are available to you, and then combine them with the current low interest rates for the greatest benefit.

When you make an offer and apply for financing, you’ll also find that appraisal rules have come more into line with the reality of the market. Appraisers have more flexibility now in determining the value of a home based on comparable properties. This is an important facet of successfully securing realistic financing for your purchase.

Better-maintained, desirable homes are entering the market. You’ll find that homeowners were investing more in maintenance and improvements because they were staying in their homes longer while the market was down, which will increase your choice of attractive properties now. Start your search today while all the factors are in your favor. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity!

By Kathy Henne

