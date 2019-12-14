Physician assistant joins primary care practice in Troy

Kettering Physician Network is a multi-specialty group of physician practices, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kettering Health Network, dedicated to providing exceptional health services to individuals and families in the Greater Dayton and Cincinnati areas. Kettering Physician Network represents more than 700 board certified physicians and advanced practice providers, with an extensive range of medical specialties in more than 200 convenient locations.
Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of nine hospitals, 12 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, Troy and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in undergraduate and graduate health science education. Sycamore is recognized as an IBM Watson Health™ 100 Top Hospital. For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.
TROY – Pamela Sutherly, PA-C, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care in Troy.
Sutherly earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Ohio State University and earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska.
Kettering Physician Network Primary Care in Troy is located at 700 S. Stanfield Road, Suite A in Troy. For more information or to make an appointment call 937-339-5355.