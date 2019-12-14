IDC Spring breaks ground on expansion

Founded in 1974, IDC Spring is the maker of garage door springs. Its springs manufacturing is known for supplying the garage door manufacturing markets. The company’s mission is to move people forward with purpose. IDC Spring currently serves the garage door market throughout the United States and some international business. IDC Spring employs 66 people in the greater Dayton area along additional staff in Minnesota and Arizona. It has won awards for its being a Top 150 Workplace. For more information about IDC Spring, visit its website at www.idcspring.com.

PIQUA – IDC Spring, a leading manufacturer of garage door springs, recently held their groundbreaking ceremony for their building expansion. This brings IDC Spring’s Ohio facility to 66,800 square feet, which means the company will now be able to handle additional production capacity. IDC Spring has selected Brunn Construction to general the construction.

“We have committed to investing in a new facility expansion and growing our garage door spring capacity in the East region. These investments will allow IDC Spring to fulfill additional demands in the coming months,” said Jenny McGrath, director of Sales.

“The new expansion will be equipped with state-of-the-art automation. We are excited that new technologies will bring new opportunities for our employees. On the job training for automation will help create higher skilled, higher paying jobs. This automation and our added space will also create better ways to service our customers with new stocking programs,” added Jeremy Sizer, COO/owner.

IDC Spring has been involved in the Piqua Business Community since January 2011. It is known for products such as residential and commercial garage door springs. “IDC Spring is in a great position for growth and acquisition. We are definitely on our way to achieve the business plan growth and enhance our working conditions for our team members. We want IDC Spring to continue to be an employer of choice,” stated Jodi Boldenow, president of IDC Spring.

IDC Spring held a groundbreaking ceremony on its building expansion on Dec. 12.

