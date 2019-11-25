Kettering Health Network makes key leadership transitions

KETTERING – Kettering Health Network is making two key leadership transitions.

George Lewis, president of Kettering Physician Network, has been named executive vice president of Physician Enterprise for Kettering Health Network. This new role combines the leadership of Kettering Physician Network and Kettering Physician Partners, Kettering Health Network’s clinically integrated network. Lewis will be responsible for advancing the network’s primary care services, including rural health clinics and On-Demand Care clinics. Lewis joined Kettering Health Network in 2013 as president of Kettering Physician Network.

Tim Dutton has been promoted to executive vice president of Mission, Marketing and People. In this new role, Dutton will focus on enhancing the connection between network employees and the network’s mission of improving the quality of life of the people in the communities it serves. He also is responsible for advancing Kettering Health Network’s philanthropic mission and brand by coordinating among the network’s foundations. Dutton has been with Kettering Health Network since 2011. He will continue to serve as the network’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer in addition to his new responsibilities.

“As Kettering Health Network continues to find innovative ways to provide compassionate, quality and accessible care to patients in our neighborhoods, we are looking to leaders like George Lewis and Tim Dutton to help us achieve these goals while advancing our mission,” said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network. “Not only do we want to provide the best primary and specialty care services closer to home, we are also committed to being good citizens in the communities we serve. These new positions will further ensure we follow through on these commitments.”

