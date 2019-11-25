Home sales increase over last year

MIAMI VALEY — The number of homes sold across Ohio in October rose from the pace set during the month a year ago, posting a 2.3 percent increase, according to Ohio REALTORS.

“The strength and stability of the Ohio housing marketplace is evident, as sales activity levels for the year are besting the pace set a year ago,” said Ohio REALTORS President Anjanette Frye. “In addition to our resilient sales activity, the marketplace is also exhibiting a steady rise in the average sales price – good news for current and would-be buyers that housing in Ohio continues to be a solid, long-term investment.”

October’s average home price of $192,062 reflects a 4.7 percent increase from the $183,406 mark posted during the month last year.

Sales in October reached 13,529, a 2.3 percent increase from the 13,226 sales recorded during the month a year ago.

Through the first 10 months of the year, sales activity has improved slightly from the level posted in 2018. Sales from January through October reached 130,326, a 0.4 percent rise from the 2018 level of 129,781 sales.

Around the state, 13 of the 18 markets tracked reported upswings in average sales price in October, while 11 posted gains in sales activity.

Data provided to Ohio REALTORS by Multiple Listing Services includes residential closings for new and existing single-family homes and condominiums/co-ops. Ohio REALTORS, with more than 32,000 members, is the largest professional trade association in Ohio.