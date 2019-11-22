Krites honored by Ohio State Grange

TROY — Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Krites was awarded Firefighter of the Year by the Ohio State Grange. Krites was nominated by the Staunton Grange of Troy.

Krites is a graduate of Russia High School in Shelby County and began his career at the St. Mary’s Fire Department. He graduated from the Springfield Fire Academy in 1990. He then graduated from the Upper Valley EMS Education in 1990 earning his paramedic certificate. In 1993, he joined the Troy Fire Department and throughout his 26 year career has risen through the ranks from firefighter/paramedic to fire inspector to platoon commander to his current position as sssistant chief of Operations.

Krites is the president of the Miami County Fire Chiefs Board and chief of the County Hazmat team. He also previously served as a SWAT medic. Krites also mentors those that desire to excel in their career field. He has taken on additional coursework to advance his leadership abilities. He also has earned numerous commendations including the Star of Life Award from the state of Ohio.

According to the nomination, the Staunton Grange got to know Eric when the new firehouse was built next to the grange hall. She said he has always been there to lend a helping hand whenever the grange needs anything.

The nomination said, “Eric always greets the grange with a friendly hello even when we call him in the middle of the night to get someone to plow the parking lot. Also lending a hand to help unload a semi with our third grade dictionaries. Anything we need or help with answers he is always there. We know the grange members can walk to the firehouse ask for Eric and he always greets you with that smile. He is always ready to help.”

Some of Eric’s community involvement activities include the Child Safety Seat Program, bicycle helmet program, Smoke/CO Detector program & Operation Safeguard. Also Community Christmas Party for Kids, the Troy Strawberry Festival, mentoring programs, fire station tours and more.

Eric and his wife Jenell have four children and reside in Troy. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and helping Jenell with her dance studio.