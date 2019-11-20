Local State Farm agents help lead sock drive

MIAMI VALLEY — Local State Farm agents Zack Jacobs of Tipp City, Nathan Baker of Dayton, and Jeff Mundy of Middletown helped lead a sock collection drive to collect over 175 packs of socks and 900 pairs of socks for kids in need this winter for the nonprofit Shoes 4 the Shoeless in their communities.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless is a local nonprofit that provides new shoes and socks to kids in need in southern Ohio. An estimated 20,000 local children go to school every day wearing shoes that don’t fit, or they are not fit to wear. Some students wear flip flops or snow boots all year or don’t have the luxury of wearing a warm pair of socks.

In the lead-up to State Farm’s 100th anniversary in 2022, they are reflecting on 100 years of service to our customers and communities, and recommitting to help our neighbors. Their associates – employees and agents – are volunteering to perform 100 acts of good by 2022 to demonstrate their ongoing commitment to the communities where they live and work.