Radiation oncologist joins Kettering Cancer Care in Troy

TROY — Jonathan Moayyad, MD, radiation oncologist, has joined Kettering Cancer Care at Troy Hospital.

Moayyad earned his medical degree from the University of Texas at Houston Medical School. He completed his residency at University of California Irvine where he also was chief resident physician of radiation oncology.

Designed by patients for patients, Kettering Cancer Care at Troy Hospital offers patients the most advanced, patient-centered care in an environment that focuses on healing the whole person—mind, body, and spirit.

Kettering Cancer Care at Troy Hospital is located at 600 W. Main Street, Suite 150. For more information or to make an appointment call 937-395-8646.