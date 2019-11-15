Edison State recognizes week with signing

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — In honor of National Apprenticeship Week, Edison State Community College held a signing event to highlight their partnership with Troy-based Stillwater Technologies, LLC.

During the event, Brandon Bingamon, of Troy, signed a Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Edison State and Stillwater Technologies, continuing a structured pathway to become a CNC Machinist.

CNC machinists work with computer numeric controlled (CNC) heavy machinery from setup to operation to produce parts and tools from metal, plastic, or other materials using precise equipment that cuts, grinds, or drills into the material. Machinists are charged with making sure machines are working at full capacity, are stocked with needed materials, well-maintained, and perform periodic checks on output.

Bingamon is the third Edison State student placed as an Apprentice at Stillwater Technologies, LLC.

“Stillwater Technologies is a company that truly values the learn and earn model through Registered Apprenticeship. They promote and encourage continued higher qualifications and education for their employees, not only in the classroom but also on the job. We appreciate this continued partnership and finding solutions for the workforce,” said Brandi Olberding, Director of Apprenticeships and Work-Based Learning at Edison State.

It is through this Registered Apprenticeship that Bingamon will follow the “earn as you learn” model. Upon completion, Bingamon will not only hold a nationally recognized portable credential, but he will also achieve several college-level stackable technical certificates in manufacturing systems that can be applied to the workforce or used to advance his education.

As a Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor Edison State currently works with 16 area employers to support 23 apprentices in 10 occupations. Those occupations include Accounting Technician, CNC Set-Up Programming–Milling and Turning, E-Commerce Specialist, Fire Fighter Paramedic, General Insurance Associate, Machinist, Maintenance Mechanic, Nurse Assistant–Certified, and Wirer.

“Edison State experiences continued success as a Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor based on our culture of flexibility, individualized pathways, and customization. We thrive within the one-on-one environment of true partnerships, and we leverage our agility to move at the ‘speed of business,’” said Edison State President, Dr. Doreen Larson.

Bingamon and Plant Superintendent Don Doggett were also presented with a certificate of acknowledgement from Joshua Tovey, Southwest Regional Liaison of Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), now in its fifth year, is a nationwide celebration that gives businesses, communities, and educators the opportunity to showcase their apprenticeship programs and apprentices while providing valuable information to career seekers.

For more information on the Apprenticeship opportunities available at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/apprenticeships or contact Brandi Olberding, director of Apprenticeships and Work-Based Learning at bolberding@edisonohio.edu or (937) 381-1533.