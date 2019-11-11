Kathy Henne: Purchase some protection

A listing that offers a home warranty presents a win-win for all parties. Sellers can use this attractive marketing tool to give buyers some added assurance and confidence in their purchase by giving the buyers protection against failures in the home’s mechanical systems and appliances.

Not all home warranties are the same, however, so sellers should be careful to educate themselves about the differences in cost, coverage, and policy owner feedback among the various companies that offer these contracts. These warranties cost between $450 and $850 for one year, but that investment is well worth the return when a confident buyer makes an offer.

Even if the seller does not agree to provide such a policy, buyers are able to purchase one for themselves, if they wish.

Pay attention to the cost of the deductible and what exclusions may apply. All warranties offer a “basic coverage” policy, and you can often upgrade the policy to include additional items like a pool or hot tub that are not included in the core package.

Chances are that your agent will be able to recommend a company that offers these warranties, and will have worked with buyers and sellers who have had good experiences with that company. A home warranty from a reliable company will bring the buyers peace of mind about their investment in a new home.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_HENNE-KATHY-headshot-cmyk-1.jpg

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

