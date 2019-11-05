Shelden Wical, DO, joins Upper Valley Family Medicine

TROY – Shelden Wical, DO, is joining Upper Valley Family Medicine, a Premier Physician Network practice. Dr. Wical received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed a family medicine residency at OUCOM/Doctors Hospital.

Upper Valley Family Medicine is located at 31 Stanfield Rd., Suite 301, Troy. Dr. Wical joins Kathryn Lorenz, MD, Chris Peters, MD, and Michele Josefovsky, FNP, at the practice. The practice is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling (937) 339-1518.