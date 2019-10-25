Community hears ‘Zolo’ vision

PIQUA — A public meeting was recently held at the Zollingers building in Piqua where residents and community members heard about the new vision for the historic place.

Slate Design and Development, with offices in Brooklyn and Boston, in partnership with St. Louis-based UIC purchased the S. Zollingers Company building in Piqua earlier this year. They are planning a $4 million renovation of the site, embracing its past as Zollingers while also moving to its future as “Zolo.”

Constructed in 1914-1915, the Romanesque Revival building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 101 S. Wayne St. in downtown Piqua.

The meeting on Thursday was held in the room in which horse-drawn carriages once stopped inside during the business’ inception. The building served as a commercial grocery warehouse for nearly a century and is currently vacant.

“You cannot recreate this,” Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds said at the meeting, commenting on the structure. “It is an amazing piece of history.” To the representatives from Slate and UIC, Hinds added, “Thank you so much for believing in our city.”

Zollingers will be redeveloped into a mixed-use structure, featuring the Zolo Lofts, Zolo Public Market, Zolo Work Spaces, and Zolo Community Garden.

“This is not a single use building,” David Gamble of Slate said.

The development team is transforming the 40,000 square-foot, three-story building into a mixed-use destination adjacent to the Great Miami River and fronting Main Street. The renovated building will contain ground floor and lower-level commercial space with 16 units of residential apartments on the upper two floors. The total project cost is approximately $4 million. Architect of Record is Porter Fanna Architecture of New York City.

“Every city and town is trying to capitalize on what makes it unique,” Gamble said, going over what was unique about Piqua that grabbed their attention to get involved in redeveloping the Zollingers building. Gamble said Piqua has a history of being a “crossroads” place, noting the canal and the river. Gamble also noted the trail system, saying, “The trails here are really just enviable.”

“We’re proud to be here,” Gamble said.

Gamble also noted the nearby Lock 9 Park, saying, “That’s going to be a remarkable public space.” He discussed how the original lock in Lock 9 Park will resurface and be put on display as part of the renovation of that park, adding the completion of that project will add value to the surrounding properties.

Brent Crittenden of UIC discussed the current structure of the Zollingers building, going over which aspects will stay and which parts will need refurbished during the renovation of the building. A number of the original windows are still functional and will be kept, but the more modern windows with galvanized steel will need replaced.

“Everything is cast concrete,” Crittenden said about inside of the building. They will also try to retain some of the fire doors and transition the elevator into a more modern elevator.

He said their goal is to “keep as much character as we can” of the original building.

The renovation of the Zollingers building was named as one of three catalytic projects identified by the city’s ongoing Riverfront District Redevelopment Strategy. For more information about this project and its future, visit zolo-Piqua.com.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Sunday News David Gamble of Slate Design and Development (left) and city of Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds (right) at the public meeting held Thursday at the historic Zollingers building.

Historic place to be renovated

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

