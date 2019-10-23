Premier Health hospitals earn distinctions from Healthgrades

DAYTON– Premier Health hospitals each have received several accolades as part of Healthgrades’ latest quality achievement awards. Healthgrades evaluates hospital quality solely based on clinical outcomes, adjusting for risk factors such as patient age, gender, and medical condition.

Miami Valley Hospital received “America’s 100 Best Hospitals” awards in two specialties: cardiac care (seven consecutive years, 2014-2020) and prostate surgeries (two consecutive years, 2019-2020).

The hospital in Dayton also received several excellence awards, including the Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ (three consecutive years, 2018-2020), the Critical Care Excellence Award (twelve consecutive years, 2009-2020), and was recognized as being in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation for cranial neurosurgery, among other specialties. Additionally, Miami Valley Hospital was recognized as a Five-Star recipient in several specialties, including esophageal/stomach surgery, valve surgery, treatment of stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and treatment of pneumonia.

Atrium Medical Center in Middletown received the Healthgrades Critical Care Excellence Award™ for a seventh consecutive year (2014-2020) and the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award™ for a fifth consecutive year (2015-2019). The hospital also was recognized as a Five-Star recipient in multiple specialties: esophageal/stomach surgery, and the treatment of heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, sepsis, respiratory failure, and diabetic emergencies.

Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County received a third consecutive Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award (2017-2019) and was named a Five-Star recipient for esophageal/stomach surgeries and treatment of GI bleed.

“Our employees continually strive for excellence and are proud to see their efforts earn national recognition,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “These distinctions – in some cases, maintained year after year – demonstrate Premier Health’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality patient care.”

All hospitals are not eligible to participate in every category due to scope and procedural volumes.