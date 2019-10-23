Ohio home sales up from last year

MIAMI VALLEY — The number of homes sold across Ohio in September rose from the pace set during the month a year ago, posting a 5.4 percent increase, according to Ohio REALTORS.

“Activity levels in September were robust, with buyers taking advantage of favorable interest rates and positive economic conditions,” said Ohio REALTORS President Anjanette Frye. “Equally important, the market posted a continued, steady rise in the average sale price, an indication that buyers understand that housing is a solid, long-term investment.”

September’s average home price of $198,351 reflects a 7.9 percent increase from the $183,864 mark posted during the month last year.

Sales in September reached 13,339, a 5.4 percent increase from the 12,653 sales recorded during the month a year ago.

Around the state, 14 of the 18 markets tracked reported upswings in average sales price, while 10 posted gains in sales activity.

Through the third quarter of 2019, sales are slightly besting the pace set during the nine-month period a year ago. Sales during the January through September period in 2019 reached 116,588, a 0.1 percent increase from the 116,453 sales posted during the period last year. The year-to-date total dollar volume of $22.8 billion is a 6.7 percent increase from the mark set during the period in 2018 of $21.4 billion.

Data provided to Ohio REALTORS by Multiple Listing Services includes residential closings for new and existing single-family homes and condominiums/co-ops. Ohio REALTORS, with more than 32,000 members, is the largest professional trade association in Ohio.