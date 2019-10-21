Repacorp, Inc. hires marketing manager, QC manager

Repacorp, Inc. is a manufacturer of RFID labels, stock and custom labels and tags, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging and wide format printing. Established in 1974, Repacorp started as a firm representing printing corporations, thus the name “Rep-A-Corp.” Rick Heinl joined Repacorp in 1978. Heinl became sole owner in 1990 and purchased his first press, becoming a manufacturer in 1993. Headquartered in Tipp City, Repacorp has three manufacturing facilities located in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arizona. For more information about Repacorp’s flexible packaging division, contact Tony Heinl, president, phone 1-800-323-4415, (937) 667-8496, or email info@repacorp.com. Repacorp’s complete product line can be viewed at repacorp.com.

Tipp City — Repacorp, Inc. has hired Chad Wyckoff, marketing manager, and Renan Santos, quality control manager, for flexible packaging in Wisconsin.

“Chad Wyckoff was hired to expand our marketing team and online presence,” said Tony Heinl, president of Repacorp. “Chad has been tasked with increasing our social audience and to increase site engagement, resulting in customer relationships and loyalty.”

As marketing manager, Wyckoff will be instrumental in building a social media presence, enhancing content through video, website development, blogging, and helping to develop overall brand presence. Wyckoff brings with him a background of video development, production, and animation, as well as experience in marketing and advertising.

Renan Martins dos Santos was hired as quality control manager for flexible packaging in Repacorp’s Wisconsin facility.

“Renan comes to us with a rich knowledge of advertising, marketing, graphic design, publishing and business,” said Heinl. “We hired Renan do to his experience in pre-press, print production, and his artist’s eye for high print quality.”

Santos is responsible for developing and putting into place flexible packaging processes; from material management, to overseeing prepress, print quality, and pouching equipment. Santos is also overseeing facility AIB inspections and obtaining BRC certification in 2020. Repacorp’s flexible packaging product line is expecting rapid growth, and Santos is tasked with all measures of quality control.

Repacorp expands marketing capabilities, flexible packaging team

For the Miami Valley Sunday News