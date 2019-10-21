Kathy Henne: The hybrid home

We’re all finding fuel prices are harder to afford. Are you concerned about the environment our children and grandchildren will inherit? We’d all like to see a drop in our country’s dependence on foreign oil. How does this relate to real estate?

We all can have a positive impact by reducing our homes’ utility bills and operating costs. “Green” homes leave more green in the environment and in your wallet! It won’t be a fad. A few years ago, people thought hybrid automobiles were a fad, but look how much they’re in demand now.

A green home offers better energy efficiency, better indoor air quality, and environmentally friendly building materials. Because of all those features, it may also offer a higher resale value in the future, saving money now and making money later!

Lenders are doing their part to encourage the greening of both existing homes and new construction. You should also check with your accountant about Energy Tax Incentives when you make energy efficiency improvements to your home like adding insulation, new doors, and windows. There are also Energy Tax Incentives for builders who build homes that reduce energy consumption.

You may be able to save on your taxes and on your utility bills. A real win, win situation!

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_HENNE-KATHY-headshot-cmyk.jpg

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.