Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center announces opening of remodeled suites

TROY – Kristy Earick, senior administrator at Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, is excited to announce the opening of 13 newly remodeled private long-term care suites. Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a family-owned company, offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care.

“At Troy, we offer a warm and nurturing long-term care setting where our residents are cared for with dignity and respect. We understand the importance of keeping our residents active and engaged within the community. Making sure to offer many opportunities for socialization, we schedule a broad range of activities, special events, and outings. Our residents enjoyed a day of fishing over Labor Day weekend and had a blast at our 13th annual Barn Dance in September,” said Earick.

Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center accepts Medicare, most insurances, and Medicaid, and is a VA-contracted skilled nursing facility. Troy Rehab is proud to provide care for many individuals who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and has a dedicated Hallway with private rooms reserved for all veterans. If you are interested in learning more about Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-335-7161.

Provided photo Assistant Plant Operations Manager Codey Dillon puts the finishing touches on newly remodeled private long-term care suite.