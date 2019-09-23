Edison State dean selected to serve on ODHE Advisory Board

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) and RAND Corporation have selected Edison State Dean of Professional and Technical Programs Dr. Tony Human to serve as a member of the technical advisory board for a new study aimed at improving and expanding postsecondary pathways that are aligned with workforce needs across the state.

“We at the ODHE are excited to launch a new research initiative to better understand the state’s stackable credential programs in manufacturing, health care, and information technology,” said Randy Gardner, chancellor of the ODHE.

Human was selected to serve on the advisory board because of Edison State’s chief efforts in education and workforce development. Human’s role on the advisory board will provide Edison State with valuable insight to maximize the potential of the state’s workforce.

“We want to ensure that the project builds on the expertise of your organization and helps to inform future efforts in the state to strengthen stackable credential programs,” added Gardner.

The ODHE and RAND are completing the project entitled, “Mapping Workforce Certificate and Degree Pathways in Ohio: Are Postsecondary Training Opportunities Preparing Students for Success?” to improve and expand the state’s system of stackable postsecondary credentials, and in turn, make progress toward Governor DeWine’s agenda to ensure that the state is providing technical education at the postsecondary level to keep pace with the growing demands of state employers. This agenda is aimed at reaching the “Ohio Attainment Goal 2025”— a statewide objective for 65 percent of Ohio’s working-age adults to have a postsecondary degree by 2025.

Desirable outcomes of the project include an improved understanding of educational and employment patterns for students participating in stackable credential programs across the State; information to support institutions in building strong, stackable credential pathways; and an agenda for future research and improvements in policy and practice.

This initiative is being lead by a partnership between ODHE and RAND Corporation, a non-profit, non-partisan research organization, with funding from the U.S. Department of Education.

