ME grad honored for contributions

COLUMBUS — Miami East graduate Donald L. Gilliland was recently presented The Fellow of AOAC International Award, which recognizes the long-term dedication of the volunteers who serve the association.

Three others active members of the food safety community also were honored along with Gilliland.

Gilliland is a senior research scientist in the Global Analytical and Food Safety Department at Abbott Nutrition. He began his professional career at Abbott Nutrition in 1991, where he developed mass spectrometry-based methods for molecular structure characterization of lipids, proteins and carbohydrates.

In 1995, Gilliland began working on development and implementation of single-laboratory validated vitamin methods. During his tenure, he had been a lead scientist in the development and implementation of liquid chromatographic and tandem mass spectrometric methods for determination of both oil-soluble and water-soluble vitamins in a variety of matrices, including infant formula, follow-on formula, infant foods for special dietary uses, foods for special medical purposes, vitamin commodities and premixes. More recently his focus has been nutrient test method applicability, product-method impact, nutrition definition, nutrient stability and how these factors contribute to the quality and reliability of fit-for-purpose analytical methods and analytical standards in a global marketplace.

Gilliland has been active in various roles at AOAC, including Stakeholder Panel on Infant Formula and Adult Nutritionals (SPIFAN) and Stakeholder Panel on Strategic Food Analytical Methods (SPSFAM).

AOAC International brings together government, industry, and academia to establish standard methods of analysis that ensure the safety and integrity of foods and other products that impact public health around the world.

He earned a bachelor of science (ACS-certified) degree in chemistry from Muskingham College and a PhD in analytical chemistry from Purdue University.

Gilliland is the son of Pat and the late Don Gilliland of Elizabeth Township.