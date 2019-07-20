Piqua Materials demolishes plant

PIQUA — Piqua Materials has announced the demolition of the former pulverizing plant and concrete silos located at the corner of the corner of Statler and Piqua-Troy roads.

Originally built in 1925, the site has seen several upgrades and expansions through the years. The plant has been inactive since 2015 when the company constructed a new pulverizing plant in the quarry east of Piqua-Troy Road.

The company contracted with Green City Demolition of Cincinnati for demolition of the plant and silos. As demolition of the area is completed, development projects for the site will be announced at a later date.

While the Civil War was coming to an end, Piqua started mining limestone at the present site in 1865. The Jurgensen Companies acquired Piqua Materials from Armco Steel in 1989.

According to Piqua Materials officials, the company also remains committed to future development in Miami County and has continued to grow its operations by adding the latest technology and equipment available. In addition to the aforementioned pulverizing plant constructed in 2015 to supply high quality calcium carbonate fillers to industrial users throughout the Midwest, a new Aglime mill and storage facility was also added to provide a reliable and consistent high calcium soil amendment product to the agricultural community.

