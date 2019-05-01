Riverside names new board members

For the Miami Valley Sunday News

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, recently named two new members to its Board. Chief Eric Burris of the Tipp City Police Department (TCPD) and Jerry Herbe of Minster Bank were sworn in at recent meetings.

Under the leadership of Chief Burris, TCPD has started numerous initiatives in cooperation with Riverside to better support to the people served by both agencies. He has worked 24 years with the Tipp City Police Department including six years as a patrol officer, 12 years as a sergeant and six years so far as the Chief of Police.

“My interest in joining the Riverside Board stems from what I see as a steadily increasing level of interaction between law enforcement officers and people with developmental disabilities,” Burris said. “Many of these interactions are positive efforts to understand and better serve all of the people in our community. An often-touted goal in our police department is the constant improvement of the service we provide to our citizens. My involvement with the Riverside Board is my way of better understanding an important segment of the population we serve.”

Jerry Herbe is a long-time supporter of people with disabilities, having previously served on the RT Industries Board for several years, even serving as president. He has been at Minster Bank as the senior commercial loan officer for 14 years and previously worked at Fifth Third Bank for 21 years.

“I enjoy supporting people with disabilities,” Herbe said. “We have an employee with disabilities at Minster Bank who has been with us for many years. He is a very important member of our team. Having him there just makes us all better as people.”

There are seven seats on the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, with five being appointed by the Miami County Commissioners, and two from the Miami County Probate Judge. Chief Burris was appointed by the Commissioners. Mr. Herbe was appointed by Probate Judge Scott Altenburger.

The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside, serves more than 1,100 people of all ages in Miami County. Riverside’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, work and play as full members of our community. The organization’s vision is to build a community that supports and values people of all abilities.

Riverside’s core function is to coordinate and provide funding for services people need to live full lives. These services include in-home care, adult day services, job training and transportation. These services are funded in part through local levy dollars and are delivered through a network of local provider agencies and independent caregivers. Riverside also directly provides Early Intervention Services for children ages 0-3 with developmental delays through in-home services to help families stimulate development in communication skills, motor development, early learning skills and social-emotional development. Riverside also provides training for direct support staff to ensure the highest quality of care, as well as a multitude of learning opportunities, recreational activities, Special Olympics programs and other valuable services.

Local community support makes it possible for these services to be provided for individuals of all ages – from birth through the lifespan – around the clock and throughout the community. There are many opportunities to get involved. For more information about Riverside, visit riversidedd.org or call (937) 440-3000.