Midwest Maintenance celebrates anniversary

PIQUA — Midwest Maintenance Inc.’s (MMI) founder William R. Meyer and current president William J. Meyer, along with the company’s employees, are celebrating its 40th anniversary this year as the premier leader in the architectural preservation and historic restoration industry.

The Ohio-based company, built on its mission of “providing customers with exceptional workmanship and extraordinary service,” has actively restored and managed hundreds of landmark projects in 14 U.S. states and employs more than 50 certified craftsman in Ohio and Georgia. Many of the architectural landmarks are award-winning restoration projects and have included cathedrals, courthouses, military sites, churches and buildings listed on the National Register of Historical Places. Several projects have been awarded the Distinctions of Excellence and Merit from the Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. at both the regional and national levels.

“We committed ourselves to the principles of integrity, respect, and professionalism when we established the company in 1979,” stated founder William R. Meyer. “We have faith the next generation and the company’s employees will continue in these traditions for the next 40 years.” In 2016, William J. Meyer was appointed president of MMI and oversees the family business from its corporate office located in Piqua. A second office, located in Augusta, Georgia was opened in 2002, to meet the growing demands of restoration projects in the southern states.

MMI attributes its successes to its employees who are certified in their respective trades and also committed to preserving America’s architectural heritage. Certifications are held in many trades including brick and stone masonry, tuck pointing, ludowici tile, slate, copper and metal roofing, custom metal work, window restoration and interior and exterior restoration. Annually, employees receive extensive safety training and for the past 20 years MMI has been awarded Gold and Silver Levels Certificates for Safety from the Associated Builders and Contractors.

Midwest Maintenance Inc. has successfully completed hundreds of architectural restoration projects including Ft. Sumter, Charleston, South Carolina; The Hermitage in Nashville, Tennessee, the Grove Park Inn Resort in Asheville, North Carolina, and Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington, Indiana.

“I am honored and privileged to continue the family legacy and to lead this company and its employees.

And, our collective work will continue to preserve America’s historic architectural landmarks for future generations,” stated William J. Meyer, MMI’s President.

For a look at MMI’s restoration projects click here: Historic Projects. Additional information on Midwest Maintenance Inc., its services and current projects, and a full listing of all services and awards, can be found at http://www.midwestmaintenance.com or call MMI’s sales team at 1-800-537-4664.