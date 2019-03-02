Buckeye Insurance funds scholarship

PIQUA — Buckeye Insurance Group recently donated $1,500 to The Edison Foundation, to be designated towards a scholarship for a student studying Agriculture at Edison State Community College.

This donation is in honor of Donald E. Benschneider, of Payne, Ohio, who is retiring from the firm’s Board of Directors after 32 years of service.

In addition to his service on the Buckeye Board, Benschneider has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the agriculture industry, as Owner and President of Wildcat Creek Farms, and as a Director of Countrymark Co-op and CBI Global.

Founded in 1993, The Edison Foundation has raised millions of dollars, primarily given through scholarships to Edison State students.

Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and excellent customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Ohio, and celebrating 140 years of business, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in a three-state region.