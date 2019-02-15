UVMC board of directors names new president

TROY — The Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) board of directors has named Steve Staley of Piqua as board chair for 2019-20. He succeeds Craig Bundschuh, who served as chair in 2017-18.

Staley, an officer with Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance Agency, began his career in insurance in 1978 after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business economics from the College of Wooster. He became a licensed agent and earned the prestigious Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter professional designation.

Staley joined the UVMC/Premier Health board of directors in 2012 after serving on the board’s adjunct community finance committee for more than a decade. He has held a variety of leadership positions on the board, most recently as vice chair and member of the executive committee.

He has been active in the Piqua and Miami County communities all his life and has served on boards of the Miami County YMCA, Piqua Area United Way, Piqua Community Foundation and Piqua Public Library. He also has been active with the Piqua Rotary Club and Piqua American Legion baseball team.

Staley is a recipient of the Piqua Chamber of Commerce Order of George Award and the Piqua Salvation Army Others Award.

“We look forward to supporting Steve in his new leadership role with our board,” UVMC President Tom Parker said. “As a lifelong Miami County resident and longtime board member, he knows our hospital and our community. He is a valuable asset to UVMC and Premier Health.”

Staley resides in Piqua with his wife, Gail. They have two sons and two grandchildren.