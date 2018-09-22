Fidelity Health Care receives 5-star rating

DAYTON — Fidelity Health Care recently received a five-star rating for quality of its patient care from Home Health Compare, a ratings system operated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The five-star rating from Home Health Compare, the highest possible, places Fidelity Health Care in the top 6 percent of home health care agencies across the country, and in the top 3 percent in Ohio. Star ratings range from one to five and are based on eight measures of quality that give an overview of performance. A star rating higher than 3.5 means that an agency performed better than average compared to other agencies.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the top Medicare-certified home health care agencies in the nation,” said Paula Thompson, president and CEO of Fidelity Health Care. “This 5-Star Rating illustrates Premier Health’s commitment to take care to a higher level, as well as its mission to build healthier communities.”

Fidelity Health Care, a member of Premier Health, provides a variety of home care services to patients of all ages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Fidelity’s home care professionals include nurses, therapists, medical social workers, and home care aides. The agency has served 17 counties throughout Southwest Ohio for more than 30 years and is one of the region’s most trusted names in home health care.

CMS, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, created Home Health Compare to provide consumers with a reliable measure of home health care quality. Home Health Compare publishes information about the quality of care provided by Medicare-certified home health agencies throughout the nation. Learn more at medicare.gov/homehealthcompare.