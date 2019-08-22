Area briefs

Concert this Sunday

TROY — The United States Air Force Band of Flight will provide a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Amphitheater at Treasure Island Park.

The concert will be by the Band of Flight, featuring Flight No. 1. The concert will have music from the Beatles to Bruno Mars.

From community outreach performances to high-level military functions, this group of airman musicians demonstrates the hallmarks of quality, innovation and entertainment.

Troy Mayor Michael Beamish said, “We are very pleased that the Air Force Band is returning for a concert at Treasure Island Park this Sunday. This fantastic group provides a great concert. I hope that our residents and neighbors come out to enjoy a lively concert and to show support for our Air Force friends.”

Sunset Songs offered

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Sunset Songs” program from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 28 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

Join park district naturalist John De Boer as he plays soft meditative Native American flute at the falls weaving legends and stories into this evening of music and nature. Bring a blanket on which to sit.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Lunch on lawn planned

TROY — The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 30 on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a rib-eye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hot dog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

There is not a rain location.

First responders to be honored

TROY — The monthly coffee and doughnuts with veterans event at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will include honoring local first responders at 9 a.m. at the museum on the second floor of 107 W. Main St., Troy. All local first responders are invited to attend as honored guests. For more information, visit /miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

Reunion upcoming

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — The annual Elizabeth Township School reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Elizabeth Township Community Center located at 5760 Walnut-Grove Road.

All former teachers, students, graduates and staff members are invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish to share. Drink and table service provided. The Cove Springs Praise Band will provide entertainment.

For more information, contact Janet Filbrun Knife at (937) 667-6201.

Slow your roll

PIQUA — Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m. Sept. 9, meeting at the entrance to the Candlewood subdivision at the intersection of Candlewood Boulevard and South Street.

Porchfest set for Sept. 14

TROY — Porches throughout the Southwest Historic District in Troy will offer music from noon to 5 p.m. Sept 14 during this community music festival, sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Pick up a map at the Hayner to tour regional music.

An artisan tent village will be set up at Hayner and a Trojan City Music Stage at Brukner Park.

Learn more at TroyHayner.org.