Area briefs

Portions of trail to be resurfaced

TROY — Portions of the Great Miami River Recreational Trail within Troy’s city limits, from Miami Shores Golf Course to Lytle Road, are scheduled to be resurfaced beginning Monday, July 29, weather permitting.

The project is anticipated to be completed mid-August, weather permitting.

The trail will be split into segments for paving. For multiple segments, detour routes will be signed and posted. For the portion of trail from Adams Street to Miami Shores Golf Course, following the City’s high water bypass route will connect trail users to the trail on Dye Mill Road.

To view a map of the route, type in the link http://tinyurl.com/y5au5sbw.

Contact the city of Troy Engineering Department at (937) 339-9481 with any questions.

Road to close

TROY — Riverside Drive will close to through traffic from Adams Street to Orchard Drive on Monday, July 29 at 8 a.m. for the roadway construction project. Local access will be maintained for residents who live inside the work zone. The detour route is attached.

The road is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, weather permitting.

If there are questions, contact the city of Troy Engineering office at (937) 339-9481.

Medicare program offered

TROY — Those with questions about how Medicare works and what the difference is between the parts pf Medicare can attend a free presentation of the ABCs and Ds of Medicare at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 or 22 at the Robinson Branch YMCA, 3060 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. The program is being presented by the Medicare Academy. Make a reservations t www.resourcemedicare.com/ or call (937) 469-4399.

Lunch and learn set

TIPP CITY — A Lunch and Learn program called “Five Flags Over Miami County,” will be offered at noon Friday, Aug. 16 at the Tipp City Public Library. The speaker is Johnston Farm Site Manager Andy Hite. The event is sponsored by Story Point of Troy and Tipp Monroe Community Services. A box lunch will be served. There is no charge, but registration is required by Aug. 9. Visit tmcomservices.org to register.

Flags serve as the visible representation of a nation. They can motivate strong feelings of both pride and patriotism. From 1745-1862, five different national flags flew over the Upper Miami Valley, and more specifically the land of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. This program explores the European powers who held claims to the land as well as the transition to US control. Some of the events that took place under these flags will be highlighted.

UVMC to host free health fair and movie Mayflower Arts Center

TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a free health and wellness fair and movie Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Mayflower Arts Center, 9 West Main St., Troy.

The health and wellness fair will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a special showing of the family-friendly Disney Pixar movie “WALL-E” at 2:30 p.m.

Free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol/HDL/blood glucose, and hemoglobin A1c will be provided. Registration is required for these health tests. For an appointment, please call CareFinders at 1-866-608-FIND (3463).

Other complimentary activities will include dermascan screenings, health education handouts, games, giveaways, refreshments, and a door prize drawing.

The first 125 attendees will receive free tickets to the WALL-E movie showing at 2:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so come early to obtain tickets.

To learn more, feel free to call (937) 440-7642

Vendors sought

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s 2019 Arts & Crafts Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Organizers are currently accepting applications for our juried arts and crafts show. An application can be found on the center’s website at bruknernaturecenter.com. If you are interested in participating, fill out the form, return it along with photos and payment (cash or check only).

The juried selection process will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and all craftsmen will be notified by Friday, Sept. 13, by email preferably, whether they are accepted into the show. Anyone not accepted into the show will be refunded their payment after Sept. 13.