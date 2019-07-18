Area briefs

Road to close for concert

TROY — The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will present the annual concert on the Troy Public Square (Prouty Plaza) on Monday, July 22, 2019.

For the set-up, the northwest quadrant of the Public Square will be closed to parking on July 22. To facilitate the concert, the Troy Public Square will be closed (South Market Street at Franklin Street, North Market Street at Water Street, West Main Street at Cherry Street, and East Main Street at Walnut Street) from 7 p.m. until approximately 10 p.m. July 22.

Beautification awards given

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Awards for July 2019 include:

• Green Thumb

1338 Kenton Way — Carol Abshire

2521 Galway Court — Heather Shepherd

2513 Galway Court

619 E. Canal – Karen Engle

110 Frank St. — James Lantz

90 Morehead St. — Beth Schaefer

217 Williams St. – Jim and Maggie Stowe

927 Linwood Drive — Paul and Rhonda Wertz

910 Arrow Drive — Nina Durham

1004 N. Dorset Road — Wanda Chaney

1208 Ridgewood — John and Ann Frigge.

Honey Harvest event set

TROY — Come enjoy the sweet taste of summer at Brukner Nature Center’s annual Honey Harvest on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 2-4 p.m., presented by the Miami Valley’s Beekeepers Association.

Escape the heat into the air-conditioned Heidelberg Auditorium and learn all about the process of beekeeping, from setting up the hive to processing the honey for your table. Enjoy a taste of this season’s hard work, courtesy of the honey bees at Brukner Nature Center. The event is free.