Area briefs

Road to close for concert
TROY — The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will present the annual concert on the Troy Public Square (Prouty Plaza) on Monday, July 22, 2019.
For the set-up, the northwest quadrant of the Public Square will be closed to parking on July 22. To facilitate the concert, the Troy Public Square will be closed (South Market Street at Franklin Street, North Market Street at Water Street, West Main Street at Cherry Street, and East Main Street at Walnut Street) from 7 p.m. until approximately 10 p.m. July 22.
Beautification awards given
TROY — The Troy City Beautification Awards for July 2019 include:
• Green Thumb
1338 Kenton Way — Carol Abshire
2521 Galway Court — Heather Shepherd
2513 Galway Court
619 E. Canal – Karen Engle
110 Frank St. — James Lantz
90 Morehead St. — Beth Schaefer
217 Williams St. – Jim and Maggie Stowe
927 Linwood Drive — Paul and Rhonda Wertz
910 Arrow Drive — Nina Durham
1004 N. Dorset Road — Wanda Chaney
1208 Ridgewood — John and Ann Frigge.
Honey Harvest event set
TROY — Come enjoy the sweet taste of summer at Brukner Nature Center’s annual Honey Harvest on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 2-4 p.m., presented by the Miami Valley’s Beekeepers Association.
Escape the heat into the air-conditioned Heidelberg Auditorium and learn all about the process of beekeeping, from setting up the hive to processing the honey for your table. Enjoy a taste of this season’s hard work, courtesy of the honey bees at Brukner Nature Center. The event is free.